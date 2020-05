(Franka Ofili, NAN)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commiserated with Nigerians and the family of its fourth Director-General, Maj.-Gen. Edet Akpan, who died on Friday in Uyo.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, expressed the condolences in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

Adeyemi said that Akpan repositioned the scheme on the path of growth during his tenure.

She said that Akpan’s administration, which lasted from 1984 to 1988, led to the introduction and institution of the NYSC flag and anthem which are still in use.

According to her, Akpan’s administration also established NYSC farms across the country, which enhanced the Community Development Service of corps members.

Adeyemi said that the scheme was consoled by the fact that he lived a worthy life, touching so many people and institutions which was the hallmark of a purposeful life that shall outlive him.