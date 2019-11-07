Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In an attempt to accommodate more professional hands through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Kaduna State Government is adding a 500 capacity male hostel inside the Black Gold Permanent Orientation camp, located at Km 16, Sabon Gaya, Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Kaduna State, Arc. Fausat Ibikunle, had earlier paid a working visit to the Camp to inspect progress made so far by contractor handling the construction of the new hostel facility.

Declaring the 2019 batch ‘C,’ (stream I) orientation course open, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who was represented at the event by Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba believed that the facility would provide a conducive environment for young Nigerian graduates deployed to the state for their one year mandatory service to the country.

According to him, “my administration is intensifying efforts in erecting additional hostel facilities on camp to provide more conducive environment to induct successful batches of corps members, as exemplified by ongoing construction work at the site of the new one-storey hostel for male corps members.

“A similar facility for female corps members will be in place soon. I enjoin you to shun all forms of societal vices that retard individual as well as out collective progress as a people.

“I challenge you to say no to drug abuse, cultism, internet fraud, rumour mongering, abusive and unguarded utterances that do not portray us well as a great nation.”

The Coordinator of the Scheme in the State, Mallam Isa Wana, thanked the state governor for his unequalled support and personal interest he has in the general welfare and well-being of corps members deployed to the state.

“We are particularly grateful for the ongoing upgrading of some critical infrastructural facilities on camp, beginning with the construction of ultra-modern hostel blocks for male and female corps members,” he said.

He then reassured the Governor of the renewed commitment and willingness to support his administration in rendering services to the people of Kaduna State.