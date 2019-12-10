Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reiterated its determination to review the existing collaboration with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for the provision of free healthcare services to corps members.

NYSC Director-General Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim made the commitment while hosting the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, at his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the collaboration between the two establishments dates back to 2016 at the instance of the Federal Government, which directed that all corps members must be enrolled in the NHIS.

The DG, who used the opportunity of the visit to restate the Service’s zero tolerance for corps members embarking on night journeys, stressed the need for urgent attention to be given to members’ health needs through the instrumentality of the health scheme.

Speaking earlier, NHIS Executive Secretary in his presentation congratulated the NYSC DG on his appointment as 18th Chief Executive of the scheme.

“I commend the NYSC management for its untiring efforts in preventing unqualified persons from participating in the National Service programme with some attendant negative consequences.

“The NHIS will deploy everything within its reach to ensure that Nigerians have unfettered access to qualitative healthcare. The NHIS would consolidate on its previous achievements and also device new strategies as it reaches out to all organisations in the country for the purpose of enrolling in the insurance scheme.

“NHIS is making efforts on how Nigerians on foreign missions would benefit from the health insurance scheme,” he disclosed.