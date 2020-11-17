Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has urged youths in the country not to dissipate their energies in much talk but rather focus on what to do to more productive to better their lives and the nation.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja gave this advice on Monday at the opening of the NYSC camp Batch B stream 1 in Asaya , kabba

Gov Bello said, the youths can no longer afford to waste their future by engaging in frivolous things rather than those things that could make them economically self reliant.

In his words:

“thhe purpose of the National Youth Corp Service Scheme which came to be after the Nigerian Civil War was amongst the other things to primarily inculcate in the Nigerian Youth the spirit of selfless service to the community and to emphasize the spirit of oneness and brotherhood to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, cultural, religious or social background.

‘The National Youth Service Corp was founded on May 2nd, 1973. This means that the scheme which you are a participant today is 47 years old plus. What we must therefore ask ourselves as Nigerian Youth is: has this objective been met? The answer to this question will vary between yes and no.

“Wherever you stand, it’s clear and obvious that in our genuine quest for nationhood, we, the middle aged and young Nigerian must begin to live and act the nation we desire. Let’s do more of actions and less of talking.

“In Kogi State, after assuming leadership divinely on the 27th of January, 2016 as governor, myself and my team made it a cardinal point of abhoring these three primordial sentiments of ethnicity, religious bigotry and class demarcation.

” By January 27th, 2021, by the grace of God – Insha Allah; we shall be 5 years old in the saddle of governance of Kogi State. A mini- Nigeria in the words of no less a person than the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR – during the kick off of the 2019 Presidential rally in Lokoja. My team can hit our chest that we have lived up to this creed in the most fair, just and equitable manner.

“Today, myself, my deputy whom I call my Siamese twin brother, alongside the New Direction Government Team comes from different faith, ethnic background, cultural upbringing and social status. We make bold to say we form the youngest leadership team in the Nigerian executive space today.

“We have dwelt primarily on 3 core values, namely; Character, Capacity and Selfless Service. We also believe that these tripod are critical ingredients to nationhood and nation building. We also believe that the Nigerian Youth is well positioned, both in capacity and character to drive the new Nigeria we desire, beginning from all of us gathered here today.

“So I urge you all to go into the society, various community and begin to live this creed. “Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand”

Continuing he said ” as the Chief Security Officer in Kogi State, I can assure you of 3 things:

First, Your security is assured

Secondly,In Kogi State, we have demystified the COVID 19 Pandemic and urge you all to feel free and have a breath of fresh air.

Thirdly,. Kogi State people are not only hospitable, but are good people to live with as long as you stay away from vices, crime and criminality. Be good exemplary citizens, add values to your community where you do your primary assignments.

“You are welcome to Kogi State, the Confluence of Opportunities, where the two great rivers of Niger and Benue meet in harmony and gravitate towards the oil-rich Niger Delta region before pouring into the the great Atlantic Ocean” he added