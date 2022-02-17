From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than nine members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) serving in Sokoto state were to either repeat or extend their service year in the state over misconduct and other offences.

Its State Coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba disclosed this during the Pass-out-Parrade of the 2021 Batch A stream 1 Corp members in Sokoto on Thursday.

He said out of 686 corps members that passed out, six were to repeat the service year while three had their service extended with months for misconduct and other offences.

Nakamba however said the scheme lost a corps member during the service, adding that two corps members namely: Ajayi Adeola and Yabi Samson from Ekiti and Oyo State respectively received Sultan meritorious awards.

He explained that all the necessary arrangements for ensuring safe returns of the Corps members to their respective home state have been concluded.

Earlier in his remarks, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who was represented by his deputy, Manir Dan’Iya urged the outgoing corps members to maximize the Skill Acquisitions and Entrepreneurship Development learnt during the service year to enable them be self-reliance and employer of labours.

He said with the dearth of employment opportunities in the country NYSC management in its wisdom introduced the Skill Acquisition And Entrepreneurship Development to make them viable after the service year.

“The service year, no doubt must have exposed you to the culture and tradition of the various people of Sokoto State, You were deliberately put through the experience to underscore and induce in you, the spirit of unity in diversity the Governor stated.

He noted that their successful completion of the primary assignment phase of the service year is therefore, a mark of their endurance and abiding faith in the unity of this nation.

Tambuwal stressed that Sokoto State Government places high premium on youth development and abhors youth restiveness.

He advised them to be disciplined and desist from any act that would bring them , their families, state and nation to shame.

“Be steadfast in upholding the teachings and ideals of the NYSC and do not allow anybody to use you to settle political, religious or tribal differences”.

The Governor also commended the corps members’ employers in the state for their understanding and partnership in hosting, nurturing and providing welfare and proper guidance to them while in the field.