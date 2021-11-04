From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

T he Natonal Youth Service Corp(NYSC) Northwest Area Director, Haj. Zainab Isah has charged the Corps member to participate actively in Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED).

Isah stated this during her visit to the permanent orientation camp of NYSC,Dakingari,Suru local government area of Kebbi state to address th e 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 Corps Members in Kebbi who are undergoing Orientation course.

Addressing Corps Members during her visit, Isah congratulated them on their academic journey which has qualified them for the mobilization into the NYSC.

She explained that the scheme has designed four cardinal programmes for Corps Members; Orientation course, Posting to Places of Primary Assignment (PPA),Community Development Service (CDS), and Winding up/Passing out.

While charging them on SAED,Isah said: ” I want to stress the importance of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED). You should actively participate in it and all other Orientation Camp activities.This will help you a lot even after the service year”.

She reiterated that Corps Members relocation from Kebbi State will only be on the conditions of marriage and life threatening ailments and urged those that will be serving in the state to gladly do so, and identify the immediate needs of their host communities with a view of contributing their quota to enhance development and leave a lasting legacy for themselves.

She maintained that posting of Corps Members to places of primary assignment would be based on merit and the needs of the State which could be expressed by the State Government.

She added that Corps Members must not travel out of their PPA’s without the consent of the appropriate authorities during the period of their service year.

Earlier, the NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammed, welcomed the Northwest NYSC Director on behalf of Camp Officials and briefed her on the situation and progress of the camp .