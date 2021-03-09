Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, have lamented missing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)Stream 1, Batch A of 2021.

The students, who lamented the delay in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ile-Ife, attributed their missing the Stream 1, Batch A service to the school’s management not uploading their names in the NYSC portal.

One of the affected students, Ibrahim Yusuf, who studied Electrical Electronic Engineering, said missing it was painful because the students had stayed at home for almost one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Actually, we felt bad because we’ve been at home for a whole year, we’ve been anxious to go for NYSC as well as our parents have been expecting us to be in service.

“But now here we are, we cannot meet up with our colleagues for Stream 1, because our names were not uploaded to meet up.

“And our fear is that, we might be missing the Stream 2, because uptil now as I am speaking our names have not been uploaded.

“I finished my exam 2019, this is 2021 and I am unable to meet up again, and I am getting older each day. Please OAU, help us.’’

Yusuf admonished Student Affairs Department of the university to take the students service very seriously and always do the needful on time and treat the students like their children.

For Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, who read geography told NAN that his delay was not attributed to Student Affairs but his Geography Department failed to submit their results on time.

“Majority of my set that we came in 2016 like political science among others have finished their NYSC Service, but our department did not submit our results on time.

“I remember vividly that I finished my exam Dec. 20, 2018, the results were delayed; coronavirus came in 2020; now in 2021, our names are not uploaded on time.

“I hope we our names will be in the Stream 2 by God’s grace,” Olorunfemi.

However, the Dean, Students Affairs, OAU, Prof. Isiaka Aransi said that the department wanted to upload the first stream on March 5, but unfortunately, NYSC closed its E- Portal for Stream 1 on March 3.

“What we are now working on is Stream 2, we are now using that opportunity to capture all students that we have on Senate approved list.

“And by the grace of God, we are finishing that today and we are going to upload latest by tomorrow, so that our students will start their registration for Stream 11 of Batch A.”

“It was stated on the dashboard that uploading continues until March 14, after which they can now go to E-Portal and print.

“So by the time we print, it is the NYSC that will now tell us the time to bring hard copy, we are ready for our students to meet Stream 2of this Batch A.

“If NYSC open its E- portal any moment from now for Stream 11, we will do the needful because everything concerning them is ready, so our students should be rest assured that they won’t left behind for this Batch A.

“A particular threshold had been reached for Stream 1, the number of students to be accommodated had been reached due to COVID-19 and we have to follow the rules and regulations given,” he said. (NAN)