From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The apex socio-cultural organization of the Ogoni people, KAGOTE, has lauded the Rivers State Governor, commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the award of foreign scholarships and offer of automatic employments to two Ogoni sons.

The awardees, Jasper Deebari and Gilbert Goodness, were recipients of the recent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Presidential Award for excellence.

Governor Wike recently, awarded the scholarships to Deebari and Goodnews, as well as a female, Worlu Rachael, for the pursuit of various academic programmes up to the doctorate degree levels by the beneficiaries in any university of their choice around the world.

KAGOTE President, Emmanuel Deeyah, made the commendation in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Deeyah said the gesture by the governor further demonstrated his love for the people of Ogoni.

The KAGOTE President said the entire Ogoni enthnic nationality, comprising Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme Local Government Areas, will continue to acknowledge the governor for his great sense of patriotism and purposeful leadership, which has been widely acclaimed all over the country and beyond.

He re-affirmed the unalloyed support and loyalty of the Ogoni people, to the programmes and policies of the Wike-led administration, which has been further demonstrated in the award of foreign schoarships to the two Ogoni sons.

The KAGOTE president prayed God to continue to grant the governor and his administration, the grace, wisdom and strength to continue to steer of ship of state, and restore Rivers to its enviable position as the leading oil and gas hub in the country.