Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has fixed November 10, 2020 as resumption date of orientation course for prospective corps members across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement issued on Thursday, urged the prospective corps members to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols stipulated by the Presidential Task Force while in the orientation camp.

The management further noted that it was in compliance with the directives from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

Revealing that all health measures have been put in place, the management assured the prospective corps members of a hitch free orientation exercise.

“Sequel to the announcement by the Honourable Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare on the resumption of Orientation course, the anagement of the NYSC wishes to announce that the programme shall commence across the 37 Orientation camps of the Scheme nationwide on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

“Management urges all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols while in camp, in order to have a hitch free Orientation course.

Only recently, the management had warned prospective fake corps members not to attempt showing up for screening as they would not only be arrested but also prosecuted.

The Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning at a Freedom of Information Act Desk Officers’ Workshop in Abuja.

The DG reminded the fake corps members that the physical and online verification exercises introduced by the scheme has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of culprits.

“Unqualified persons will not be allowed to participate in the NYSC programme and adequate measures are already in place to arrest and prosecute individuals that may attempt to do so.

“We also introduced physical and online verification exercises which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of culprits,” he said.