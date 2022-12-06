The Acting Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Christy Uba, has charged Corp members deployed to Adamawa state to take advantage of the various skill acquisition programmes offered by the NYSC in order to acquire useful skills and to become employers of labour. The NYSC DG said, white collar jobs are no longer available, hence young graduates have to reinvent themselves to become job creators. Christy Uba also urged the corp members to take advantage of their posting to Adamawa to get a broader view of Nigeria and its various cultures and diversity in order to contribute their quota to national unity, integration and development.

Christy Uba, who was represented by the State Coordinator of the Corp, Jingi Dennis, said, the NYSC, is an opportunity for Nigerian graduates to reinvent themselves by learning skills to become job creators and improve the society moving forward.

The Ag. Director General, made the remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the 2022 Batch C, Stream 2 Corp members at the Yola, orientation Camp, Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, Christy said, “I commend your patriotic disposition as demonstrated in your readiness to participate in the Orientation exercise.

“It is designed to prepare you for the tasks of the Service Year through trainings on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical activities, as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others. It is also an avenue that provides the opportunity for you to realise your potentials and attain individual feats both during and after the service year.

“Therefore, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to take advantage of this golden opportunity to participate in all the Camp activities.”

The acting DG said, one of the objectives of NYSC is to promote national unity and integration and that is why graduates are posted to states other than the state of their origin.

“Your assemblage from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds is in pursuant to this noble objective.

“This will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria, ” Christy said.

Speaking with Daily Sun, a corp member, Azibuike Valantine, from Imo state said, “When I saw my posting to Adamawa, I screamed in fear because I have never been to the north, but being here has changed my perception completely.

“It is a lovely place and I love it, and for me, it is just a stepping stone for great things to come and I believe many of our Corp members feel this way too..”

Another corp member, Ohere Deborah, a graduate of Architecture from Delta state said, “I was shocked at first when I realized I was posted to Adanawa state but right now I can confidently tell you that I have no regrets at all.

“Since arriving here, the people have been so friendly and we have been well received and treated very kindly.

“It is a good experience for me because as an architect, I am ready to explore and if Adamawa has anything for me, I am ready to take it.”

The DG used the opportunity to task the corp members on the use of social media urging them to use their social media handles to promote national development instead of spreading fake news.

The DG also called on stakeholders and all Nigerians to support the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which is already awaiting accent by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The highlight of the occasion is the administering of the oath of allegiance for the Corp members by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman, who was represented by a judge of the High Court, Justice Helen Hamanjoda.

About one thousand corp members were administered an oath office and admitted into the Batch C Stream 2 of corp members.