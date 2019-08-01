Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has agreed to partner the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to use corps members to fight drug abuse across the country.

The statement from the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, noted that plans are in top gear to maximise their skills to stem the tide of sub-standard medicines and foods.

Speaking during a courtsey visit to the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adedeye commended the invaluable contributions of Corps Members to NAFDAC activities.

She however added that there is need for more assistance at the Local Government Area level because of the increasing rate of drug abuse in the remote areas.

“We need more army to fight fake and counterfeit drugs at the Local Government level. The NYSC is a great channel for the country.

“Corps Members are reservoir of knowledge and resources. The agency has embarked on National Drug Officers abuse programme where youths are sent to secondary schools across the country to teach students on the dangers of drug abuse,” she noted.

Responding, the Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim commended NAFDAC for its war against drug abuse in the country.

He said one of his policy thrust is to maximize the potentials of Corps Members for optimal performance adding that they are passionate about contributing their quota to the development of the country.

Meanwhile, the management of the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation has promised to offer training for Corps Members on Agro-Allied related ventures.

It said Nigerians must support NYSC to create jobs for the teeming youth through Skill Acquisition and reduce the increasing rate of unemployment in the country

The General Manager of the Foundation, Lolade Johnson stated this during a courtesy call on NYSC Director-General, in his office in Abuja.

Johnson disclosed that her establishment intends to contribute its quota to the socio-economic development of the country by offering the requisite training on Agro-Allied related activities to Corps Members.

The General Manager, while commending NYSC for its roles in Corps empowerment, promised to provide financial support to Corps members as part of its corporate social responsibility on the programme scheduled to take off in August this year.

The NYSC Director-General, expressed appreciation to British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation for its initiative.

He added that Skill Acquisition is one of his focal points while he promised the Scheme’s willingness to partner with BAT towards Corps empowerment and job creation.