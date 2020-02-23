Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria police and other security agents to track the fraudsters demanding money from prospective corps members to get juicy postings to Lagos, Abuja.

Director General of the scheme, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, who made the disclosure in Abuja, further revealed that the petition has already started yielding positive result as the DSS has made arrests in Osun State recently.

Expressing concerns over the rising cases of social media negative reports against the scheme, the DG admitted that he was shocked to read that a JSS 2 student impregnated a corps member, asking, “are my corps members now so cheap?”

“It was quite shocking and unfortunate to see all sorts of reports with phone numbers for any prospective corps member seeking to be posted to Abuja, Lagos and other so called juicy states.

“They even have the boldness to announce that it is negotiable. Certainly such is not coming from us because it is fake and false information. We want to appeal to Nigerians not to fall victim and prey to these fraudulent scammers. We urge every Nigerian to seek information directly from the NYSC.

“We are available and our offices are all over the country, we run an open door policy. They can also visit our functional website to get information. Make inquiry and you get the right information.

“Meanwhile, we have already written to the DSS, Police and other security agencies to help us track them and as I talk now, the DSS has already arrested some in Osun and we are trailing others in other parts of the country. We are determined to get to the root of the matter so that this should be laid to rest completely.

“It is shocking the volume of negative reports we get on the social media. I was embarrassed to read on the social media that a JSS2 student impregnated a corps member. This is not true and I wonder whether my corps members have become that cheap.

“We have commenced registration for Batch A 2020 only for us to read on the social media that we have suspended the registration process. All these misinformation are from some mischievous elements. We want to appeal to Nigerians again not to fall to the antics of these scammers.

“We will also write to the EFCC to also help us along other security agencies to track them down. We are sure that by the time one or two culprits are made the scapegoat, it will serve as deterrent to others that want to involve themselves into such fraudulent activities,” he warned.