Fourteen Corps members, out of the 495 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch A stream 1, passing out, (POP) are to repeat and serve extension of their service year in Kebbi state over violation of the scheme bye-law.

Three others, among the batch, who have distinguished themselves during their one-year mandatory service in the state are also honoured by the NYSC Governing Board Chairman award and Kebbi state Coordinator’s award respectively.

State Coordinator of NYSC,Alhaji Mustapha Muhammed disclosed this during the POP of the 2021 batch A stream 1, held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium,Birnin Kebbi.

Muhammed,who was represented by the Assistant Director,Human Resources, Mr. Muhammed Lawal stated that, the scheme in collaboration with relevant agencies have continued to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians in the rural areas in terms of development, job creation and education provision.

He said: “a total number of 495 Corps members are successfully passing out today, comprising of 339 male,159 female, while two and 12 will be sanctioned with repeat and extension of their service year respectively for contravening the NYSC byelaw.

” Three Corps members who distinguished themselves will be honoured; one with NYSC Governing Board Chairman award and two with the NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator’s award”,.

The state Coordinator commended the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his support to the scheme as well as the NYDC Governing Board in the state,Royal fathers and other stakeholders in the state.

He urged the outgoing Corps members to extend the same affection and relationships established to their host communities to all Nigerians irrespective of their tribe or creed.

“This is one sure way we can maximize the gains of the scheme which includes the promotion of national unity. You are going into the larger society as ambassadors of transparency and accountability.

” Continue to walk the path of honour,patriotism and hard work which have been the lessons the scheme has inculcated in you”, he said.

In his remarks, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended the Corps members posted

to Kebbi state for conquered fear,wrong impression about the state and decided to stay through out their service year.

Bagudu,noted that,Nigerians must be united,embrace each other and shun those fanning embers of crisis, incitement of conflicts in the country, stressed that, Nigeria’s youths are genuine citizens who could really write the history of Nigeria.

“I am bold to say that the bulk of our treasured human resource in this country abound in the NYSC. The scheme is embodied with highly educated and patriotic youths that are ever ready to serve the nation selflessly.

” Feel free to stay back after the service year and help grow the state to enviable heights. A good number of ex- Corps members have made Kebbi State their second home by establishing businesses and intermarrying. Our doors are open for you. Let us put our hands together to build a strong,united nation irrespective of our diversities”, he said.