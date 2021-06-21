Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) on Taraba state has commenced the provision of free medical intervention for Wuro Sembe Community in Jalingo local government area of Taraba state.

Mr Tony Nzoka, the Taraba Coordinator of NYSC, said the aim of the programme was to bring heath care delivery to the door steps of rural dwellers.

Nzoka called on the residents of Wuro-Sembe to take advantage of the opportunity to access free and quality health services provided by the Corps health professionals during the four days programme.

Alhaji Abdulnasir Boboji, the Chairman Jalingo Local Government Council, described the heath initiative as a privilege for the people of the community most of whom can not afford little stipends charged at the primary health centre.

Boboji called on the people of the community to take advantage of the program to get their health conditions diagnosed and treated.

“I want appeal to those championing the campaign for the scraping of NYSC to have a rethink as benefit of the scheme outweigh the issues being raised.

“Let us all find ways of strengthening the inadequacies in the scheme to make it more effective and beneficial to the unity of Nigeria and service to humanity,” Boboji said.

The beneficiaries, mostly women told our correspondent at the flag off of the the free heath initiative that the programme would help them treat most of the health challenges facing them.

Hajiya Fatima Kachalla, who spoke on behalf of the women beneficiaries lauded the scheme for the initiative which has heath care services close to the indigent rural dwellers.

“Most of us cannot afford regular quality heath care services. So, this programme will provide an opportunity for us to access quality health at no cost.

“We want to thank the NYSC for this great opportunity and service to our community and humanity at large.

Out correspondent recall that the NYSC have carried out several of such interventions across communities in the past to the delight of most of the beneficiaries.