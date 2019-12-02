The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday registered 1,054 corps members for the 2019 Batch C, Stream II orientation course in Abia for their one year national service.

Mrs Bona Fasakin, NYSC Coordinator in Abia, disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members on Monday in Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

Fasakin said that the corps members registered were 548 males and 506 females, cutting across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

She said, “Despite the rigours of long journeys, these corps members have been very disciplined, humble and dedicated to the course of the programme, and have been receiving positively all instructions to them by our camp officials.

“This is an indication of their readiness to serve the people of Abia in humility.”

Fasakin urged the corps members to take every aspect of the Orientation Course very seriously.

She said that the three-week long exercise was packaged to instil in them the disciplined mind and sense of self-reliance needed to face the challenges ahead during the service year.

In his address, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu assured the corps members of adequate security and hospitality in the state, stressing that it was needless for them to ask for relocation, except for life threatening ill health.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by Mr Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government, told the corps members that the nation expected so much from them.

He, therefore, charged them to ensure active participation in all the camp activities in order to contribute their quotas to nation building during and after the service year.

“Abia is known for its enterprises, you may do yourselves some good by learning this aspect of our life while your stay in the state lasted.

“Let the motto of NYSC which is : Service and Humility be your guiding principle all through the duration of the programme,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by Justice Onuoha Ogwe, the Chief Judge of Abia, who was represented by Justice Chizaram Anyim. (NAN)