Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State has rejected 108 prospective corps members for presenting questionable certificates and for other infractions.

The State Coordinator of the scheme, Ladan Baba, said 1,700 Corps members were deployed to the state but that only 1,592 were registered.

Baba stated this , yesterday, while declaring closed the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area.

Said Baba: “The most worrisome is the fact that some of them did not undergo any academic pursuits but obtained certificates through illegal means with allegations that some did so in Kano and environs.

“This will require urgent action by the government and good people of Kano in collaboration with the security agencies to checkmate this ugly trend that will affect us negatively.”

He said a good number of the rejected corps members, however, were blocked online as a result of failure to defend their degrees after the physical verification of their results.