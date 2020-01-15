The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reiterated its commitment to support the Borno Government’s Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) programme, to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the state.

Alhaji Nura Umar, the newly posted NYSC Coordinator in the state, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Umar disclosed that the mandate of the scheme was to foster unity, integration and national development through effective mobilization of corps members to contribute toward sustainable development.

He said: “My presence here is to strengthen the operations of the NYSC in the state.

“We have porgrammes to enhance the activities of the scheme, the NYSC secretariat is mobilizing corps members to effectively carry out the programmes of the scheme.

“Our presence is registered in different sectors such as education, health and infrastructure in every nook and crannies of the state where corps members are safe.

“Our duty is to see how the scheme will assist in the development of all sectors. Corps members are around and full of initiatives to drive the state forward.”

Umar said that the NYSC management was working in concert with the state government to identify areas where the scheme could key into the state’s development programmes, and mobilize corps members to contribute their quota.

He added that the management had accorded priority to the security and welfare of corps members, warning that the scheme would not compromise discipline or condone acts capable of undermining the mandate of the scheme.

The director commended the state government over the construction of a lodge in Maiduguri for members of the scheme and augmentation of feeding during orientation exercises as well as upward review of the allowances of corps members.

“The state government is doing its best in terms of corps members’ welfare, allowances paid to corps doctors and paramedics is one of the best in the country.

“However, we are appealing to the state government to facilitate action in the payment of outstanding allowances to corps members,” he added.

Umar also called on corps members and staff to be discipline and dedicate themselves to duty to enable the scheme achieve its objectives.

NAN reports that Umar is the 24th director posted to Borno since the inception of the scheme in 1973.

Until his appointment, Umar served in the NYSC Secretariat, Abuja. (NAN)