From Gabriel Dike, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi and Abel Leonard, Lafia

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned 36 corps members in Kebbi State for contravening rules guiding the scheme during their service year even as 894 of the 2021 Batch A stream II corps members passed out at the Haliru Abdul Multipurpose Stadium in Birnin Kebbi.

The state coordinator, Mustapha Mohammed,who disclosed at the passing out ceremony, yesterday, said 16 who absconded would repeat while 20 would have their service year extended.

He urged the outgoing corps members to remain good ambassadors of the scheme and responsible role models to other youths.

“Avoid all forms of social vices, especially the get-rich-quick syndrome which has landed so many in prison. Instead, start up with the various skills you have acquired from Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship (SAED),” he admonished.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, congratulated them for a successful completion of their one-year mandatory national service and commended their patriotic spirit and selfless efforts which he said had added value to the socio-economic well being of various communities in the state.

Meanwhile, 12 corps members posted to Lagos State have had their national service extended for absconding. This comes as no few than 5, 074 passed out.

Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, said: “They have also been well equipped to tackle any challenge that may come their way after the service year through the various skills and life-changing programmes organised for them.”

The coordinator called on Nigerians to give maximum support to the NYSC Trust Fund, which would bring about transformation, establishment of projects, and the injection of funds into corps members’ training.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Sesan Ogundeko, congratulated the corps members for completing the one-year national service and acquiring different skills.

In Ondo State, 27 were sanctioned. The coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani who was represented by Assistant Director of the corps, Mrs Adejoke Fashola, said 13 of them would have their service year extended for various misdemeanours, while 14 others would have their service year repeated for absconding from service.

The coordinator said Victor Onwuemene would be rewarded with state honour and two others would receive state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

Nasarawa State coordinator, National Youth Service Corps NYSC Abdullahi Ahmed Jikamshi confirmed that 1,853 corps members successfully completed their programme while 40 who absconded or absented themselves from service would be sanctioned. However, three corps members died during the service year.

Governor Abdullahi Sule commended the corps members for patriotism, discipline and commitment to national service over the past twelve months.