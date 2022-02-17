From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned no fewer than 18 corps members in Ondo State for contravening the rules guiding the scheme during their service year.

The NYSC coordinator in the state, Mrs Victoria Ani stated this during the passing out ceremony for the 2021 batch ‘A’ (Stream 1) corps members held in Akure, the state capital.

Ani explained that out of the number, nine corps members would have their service year extended for various misdemeanors, while nine others would have their service year repeated for absconding from their places of primary assignment during their service year.

She said the sanctions were subject to the approval of the headquarters of the NYSC.

The coordinator however pointed out that a Corps member would be rewarded with state honour and 25 others would receive state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

Mrs Ani called on the Corps members to be good ambassadors and eschew acts of arrogance in order to achieve greatly in life.

She said: “My dear creative, zealous and patriotic children, let me remind you that life will put many red lights in front of you but you need to press harder and see those red lights as stumbling blocks but stepping stones to a greater you.

“You should know that being rude or arrogant will take you nowhere but good manners can open doors which education or qualifications may not open.

“The road to greatness is full of challenges but those who dare to be different will definitely surmount whatever life places before them,” she added.