From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned 27 Corps members in Ondo State for contravening the rules guiding the scheme during their service year.

The NYSC coordinator in the state, Mrs Victoria Ani stated this during the passing out ceremony for the 2021 batch ‘A’ (Stream two) Corps members held in Akure, the state capital.

Represented by an Assistant Director of the Corps, Mrs Adejoke Fashola, Mrs Ani explained that 13 corps members would have their service year extended for various misdemeanours, while 14 others would have their service year repeated for absconding from service.

The coordinator, however, pointed out that a Corps member, Victor Onwuemene would be rewarded with state honour and two others would receive the state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

Mrs Ani called on the Corps members to be good ambassadors and eschew acts of arrogance.

In his remarks, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu urged the Corps members to always render assistance to security agencies for a safer society.

Represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Chief Bamidele Ologun, Governor Akeredolu assured that the state government would always provide security to Corps members who chose to stay behind.

Akeredolu said: “The legacies you are leaving behind will continue to remain fresh in the memories of these communities for a very long time to come.”