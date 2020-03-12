Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youths Service Corps(NYSC),has commenced immediate sensitization of it’s 1,563 newly deplored Corps members who are currently undergoing three weeks orientation in the state.

Kebbi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Mustapha Mohammed confirmed this during the swearing in ceremony for 2020 Batch A stream 1, at the permanent orientation camp,Dakingeri ,Suru Lcal Government of Kebbi State.

Mohammed, who expressed the Scheme concerns about the deadly disease, explained that the DG of NYSC ,Brig. General S. Ibrahim has directed all State’s Coordinators to take care of welfare of Corps members especially against the virus.

He said: ” the scheme has been in constant touch with Nigeria centre for Disease Control as well as Federal Ministry of Health in ensuring that Corps members are safe.

“Similarly, all consultants managing camp clinics nationwide have been directed to sensitize Corps members against the virus. The sensitization will come up in this camp within the week”,.

The State Coordinator who applauded Kebbi State government supporting Corps members to contribute their quota towards the development of education, healthcare and infrastructure, requested the government to provide operational vehicles and completion of male hotels for them.

He added that, 1,563 Corps members have been deplored to the state for their serving their father’s land stressed that, they have acclimatized them to the camp environment and responding positively to the camp activities.

While addressing Corps members, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who was represented by Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development Hon. Gidado Aliyu Kaliel said that his administration would considered the welfare of Corps members utmost priority and it’s would do everything possible to sustain it.

“I implore you to cultivate healthy relationships among your colleagues, be patriotic and selfless in all your activities throughout your service year.

” Furthermore, exploits the benefits of the lectures given while on camp as they will enhance your performance which is aimed at positively impacting your host communities “.