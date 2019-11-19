Adewale Banjo

South West Area Coordinator, Emmanuel Attah, has commended the Ondo State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator, Grace Akpabio, for her resilience at giving a facelift to structures and facilities in the orientation camp.

Attah made the commendation when he paid an unscheduled visit to the ongoing 2019 Batch ‘C’ (Stream 1) orientation course at the NYSC permanent camp in Ikare-Akoko.

He said he was not surprised to see many capital projects going on simultaneously in the camp given the antecedents of the state coordinator.

“I am not surprised that Akpabio has transformed the camp since she took over two years ago. She is known for her aggressive and unrelenting spirit to make laudable impacts wherever she works,” he said.

The area coordinator said his visit was to assess the level of implementation of orientation course guidelines in consonance with the NYSC policy thrust and to interact with the corps members.

Addressing the corps members, Attah urged them to be ready to make sacrifice that will take the country to the next level.