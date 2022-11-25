The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has organised a Management Corps Employees Workshop to strengthen bond with employers of the Scheme and NYSC members.

The 2022 Management Corps Employers workshop entitled “Emmerging Challenges of Corps Administration: Employers Perspective was held in Asaba on Thursday.

Mr Sanusi Abdulrasheed, the Director of NYSC South South Area office, was represented by Mrs Bona Fasakin, Deputy Director, Human Resource and Training Area Office.

On behalf of Abdulrasheed, Fasakin; while declaring the workshop open, said the event was apt, coming at a time good leadership and cooperation was a major tools to achieving developmental goals.

Mrs Charity Ubah, Director overseeing NYSC, represented by Mr Olusegun Alao State Coordinator NYSC, said the 2022 employers workshop was put in place for the smooth operation of the scheme

According to her, it will give room for corps employers and the NYSC Management ways to improve corps members welfare in various communities where corps members are posted.

Mr Kelvin Ezenyili, the Oshimili South Council Chairman, commended the State NYSC Director for ensuring that officers and corps members serving in the state were given their pride of place.

He urged all stakeholders to give listening ears to corps members serving in their communities and offices.

Fasakin presented a paper entitled” Emerging Challenges of Corps Administration at the grass Root; Management Expectations From Corps Employers”.

She noted that there was a decline in the level of discipline among the youth in the society citing some of the unwholesome behaviours and practice on serving corps members, corps employers and some NYSC managers.

“The result of these unwholesome act has been consequentially manifesting in the increased rate of truancy, abscondment and even untimely deaths.

“Some of these deaths could have been avoided if our corps employers are up to their duties as foster parents to the corps members.(NAN)