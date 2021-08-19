By Job Osazuwa

The National Youth Youth Service Corps has said it would strengthen its synergy with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in ensuring maximum security for corps’ lodges and NYSC farms across the country. It stated that, in deepening the partnership, security would be provided for NYSC farm houses, alongside other ventures of the scheme.

NYSC director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu lbrahim, stated this when he received the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja. Ibrahim, who said all stakeholders must rally round corps members, described them as critical national assets that must be protected.

He disclosed that the scheme has partnered relevant agencies, as well as transport unions, in addition to sensitising corps members on the need to take their safety more seriously and also avoid night journeys. He said that corps members have been advised to break their journey if it is beyond 6pm and pass the night at the nearest police station, NSCDC formations, military barracks, NYSC secretariats and palaces, among other secured places.

The DG commended the NSCDC for introducing agro-rangers and female squad in the corps. He added that the scheme has also resuscitated its farms in order to train corps members that have passion for agriculture but needs the assistance of NSCDC to ensure their safety while on the farms. He lauded the corps for its relentless efforts in tracking and arresting cybercriminals in the country. Speaking further, Ibrahim commended the NSCDC personnel for their enthusiasm, commitment and resilience during orientation programmes, adding: “We want the NSCDC to be involved in tracking and prosecution of cyber criminals that may want to infiltrate our mobilisation process.

“We will also like to sign an MoU with the NSCDC so that we can interface with you. “We will also appreciate if you can make your personnel available to secure our corps members so that they can leverage on the advantages of our farms and this requires protection.”

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said there is need for credible intelligence that will help the corps in the discharge of its responsibilities. He promised his readiness to strengthen the existing relationship between the NYSC and NSCDC.

The Commandant General said the NSCDC has been providing security for agro-allied investments in the country, especially the farmers. He added that the three basic responsibilities of the corps include protection of critical assets and government infrastructures, disaster mitigation by assisting victims and registration, licensing and monitoring of private guard companies.

“I am here to strengthen the existing relationship between NYSC and NSCDC. We must come together and we are ready to strengthen our collaboration,” he said. The NSCDC Commandant General and other members of his entourage were led by the NYSC Director-General on a tour of the newly established NYSC museum before their departure.