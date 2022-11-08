From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sworn in 1,157 corps members, 472 males and 685 females for the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 orientation course in Imo.

This is just as the Director- General of the NYSC , Brig- General Mohammad Fadah has warned the Corps members to shun cultism, drug abuse and negative use of Social media but to comply with extant camp rules and regulations.

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Fadah, said this at the official swearing-in of the corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre council area of Imo.

Fadah, represented by NYSC Coordinator in Imo, Mrs Rachael Idaewor, implored the corps members to sustain a high level of discipline and enthusiasm in their , to their fatherland.

He urged them to remain compliant with camp rules and regulations while avoiding vices such as cultism, drug abuse, and negative use of social media which could mar their future and bring disintegration.

He advised them to rather pursue acts that would promote national unity and development.

He further encouraged them to effectively utilize the service year by participating in all camp activities as well as the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the Scheme.

He expressed gratitude to government at all levels, security agencies, corps employers and other stakeholders for their support in the areas of security and the welfare of corps members.

” I enjoin you, dear corps members, to reciprocate the kind gesture extended us by other stakeholders by putting in your best in your places of primary assignment where you are expected to contribute your quota to the development of the nation.

” I also appeal to all stakeholders in the call for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which will enhance the smooth operations of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members “, he said.

A highpoint of the event was the administration of the Oath of Allegiance on the corps members by the Chief Judge of Imo, Justice Theresa Chikeka, who was represented by Hon. Justice I. C Ibeawuchi.