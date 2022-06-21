From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday swore in 1,168 corps members of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream I set, deployed to Nasarawa State for national service.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah witnessed the swearing in ceremony held at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi local government area of the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Fadah represented by Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, Coordinator of the scheme in the state congratulated the corps members for successfully completing their education and availing themselves for national service.

He urged the newly sworn-in corps members to participate fully in camp activities during their three weeks orientation course.

“My dear compatriots, the orientation course is the first cardinal programme of the NYSC which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the scheme.

“It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the service- year through lessons on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitisation on topical national issues, among others.

“It is also a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable you to realize your potentials and attain individual feats both during and after the service. I, therefore, enjoin you to avail yourselves of this once in a life time opportunity by participating actively in all camp activities,” he said.

He urged the newly sworn-in corps members to familiarise themselves with NYSC Act and NYSC bye laws and always comply with all orientation camp rules and regulations and be obedient to officials on camp.

“You must also continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

“I also urge you to avoid using the social media to spread fake news, fueling of hatred and other negative purposes and instead deploy same for the promotion of unity and national development”, he said.

He then advised them to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around them to the appropriate authorities.

He also advised them to take advantage of the Skills And Entrepreneurship Development training so that they would be self-reliant, reminding them that white collar jobs are not readily available.

The NYSC DG then appealed for support from all stakeholders in the call for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which according to him has reached an advanced stage of legislation.

“This will enhance the smooth operations of the scheme especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start up capital for corps members.

He also appealed for support of all stakeholders towards the success of the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative healthcare, especially for the rural poor.

In an interview with the newsmen, Jikamshi confirmed that 1, 168 corps members comprising 574 males and 594 females were registered in camp.

The high point of the ceremony was the administering of the oath of allegiance by the Nasarawa State’s Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Aliyu, represented by Justice Abdullahi Azige.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .