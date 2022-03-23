The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday in Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, swore in 1,568 corps members of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream II set, deployed to Nasarawa State.

The Director-General of NYSC, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, congratulated the corps members for successfully completing their education and availing themselves for national service held at NYSC Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

Ibrahim, represented by Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, the coordinator of the scheme in Nasarawa State, urged the newly sworn-in corps members to participate fully in camp activities during their three weeks orientation course.

“My dear compatriots, the orientation course is the first cardinal programme of the NYSC and aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the scheme.

“It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the service- year through lessons on the cardinal programmes, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitisation to topical issues, among others.

“I therefore, enjoin you to avail yourselves of this once in a life time opportunity by participating actively in all camp activities’”, he said.

He urged the newly sworn-in corps members to familiarise themselves with NYSC Act and bye laws and always comply with all orientation camp rules and regulations and be obedient to officials on camp.

He warned them against engaging in cult activities, drug abuses and other social vices.

“I also urge you to avoid using the social media to spread fake news, fueling of hatred and other negative purposes and instead deploy same for the promotion of unity and national development”, he said.

He advised them to take advantage of the Skills And Entrepreneurship Development training so that they would be self-reliant.

The NYSC director-general used the opportunity to thank the House of Representatives for the progress made so far in the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC trust fund.

He also appealed for support of all stakeholders for the success of the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative healthcare, especially for the rural poor.

In an interview with the newsmen, Jikamshi confirmed that 1,568 corps members comprising 936 males and 632 females were registered in camp.

The high point of the ceremony was the administering of the oath of allegiance by the Nasarawa State’s Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Aliyu, represented by Justice Samuel Ayiwulu.(NAN)