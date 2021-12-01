From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sworn in 1,621 corps members of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II set, deployed to Nasarawa state for national service.

Speaking during the ceremony on Tuesday at the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi local government area of the state, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, NYSC congratulated the corps members for successfully completing their education and availing themselves of national service.

Ibrahim, represented by Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, Coordinator of the scheme in the state urged the newly sworn-in corps members to participate fully in camp activities during the three weeks orientation course.

“My dear compatriots, you have taken the solemn oath to dedicate yourselves to the service of our fatherland, I enjoin you to always ponder over the significance of the oath and be guided by its spirit and letters,” he said.

He called on the corps members to read and familiarize themselves with the content of both the NYSC act and bye-laws and to comply with all orientation camp rules and regulations and be obedient to officials on camp.

The NYSC DG informed the corps members of the scarcity of white-collar jobs in the job market and urged them to take full advantage of the Skills And Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training they will get during the three weeks orientation course so as to be self-reliant after their national service.

“I am happy to inform you that many of your predecessors who embraced vocational and entrepreneur training on the SAED platform are now successful business owners. I, therefore, encourage you. I, therefore, encourage you to participate fully in the training sessions,” he said.

He spoke on the need to continue to comply with the federal government Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention protocols and encouraged those yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as to meet the federal government directive of presentation of evidence of vaccination by December 1 before being allowed into public premises.

The NYSC DG said the rule could also affect corps members, especially those posted to public establishments for their primary assignments.

In an interview with newsmen after the ceremony, Jikamshi said that a total of 1,621 corps members comprising 650 males and 971 females were registered in camp to participate in the three weeks orientation course.

He said with regards to the federal government deadline on proof of vaccination for entry to public buildings, some of the corps members have already taken the vaccination during two visits by state health officials to the camp and efforts are been made to encourage others to get vaccinated before the deadline is in force.

“We had two sessions of vaccination on Saturday, November 27th and yesterday morning which is November 29th. Almost all the corps members who have not had it was vaccinated. The turnout was impressive. Others who are already vaccinated came to camp with their cards as proof of vaccination,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that the highlight of the ceremony was the administering of the oath of allegiance by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Aliyu, who was repres noted by Justice Samuel Ayiwulu.

