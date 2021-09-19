The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has opened another frontier by conducting Hepatitis C and B in addition to HIV/AIDS tests on secondary school students, teachers and other members of the public.

NYSC DG, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who made the disclosure also confirmed that apart from the massive screening exercise, the scheme also gave free consultation and administration of drugs to the beneficiaries.

He further revealed that the exersice was undertaken by the Medical and Health Community Development Service (CDS) Group at General Murtala Muhammed College (GMMC), Jimeta Yola, through their routine medical outreach.

“No fewer than 400 students, teachers and others benefited from the medical outreach.

The outreach was flagged off by the State Coordinator NYSC Adamawa State who was represented by the Head of Community Development Service (CDS) Branch, Sumla M Elisha.

“The State Coordinator revealed that the free medical outreach is targeted at fighting the spread of Hepatitis B and C, particularly among secondary school students,” the statement read.

In his remarks, the Schedule Officer of the CDS Group, Ishaya S. Shingu, expressed great appreciation to the pharmaceutical companies including FIDSON, Drugfield and Greenfield that supported the medical outreach.

He also commended the corps members for their sacrifice and selfless service to humanity which are the tenets of the NYSC scheme.

Earlier, the CDS president stated that the Medical and Health CDS has so far carried out countless similar free medical outreach, particularly to the less privileged.