From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammad Fadah has appealed to the federal government and other relevant stakeholders in the country to support the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative healthcare for the rural poor.

He made the appeal at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps Members at Okada, Edo State.

DG, Fadah, represented by the state coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Olubukola Abiodun, also appealed for the support of all stakeholders in the call for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which has reached an advanced stage of legislation.

Fadah said the Trust Fund will enhance the smooth operations of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members.

While speaking on the craving for the unavailable white-collar jobs, he said, corps members should leverage the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED to better their lots and be self-employed pointing out that the jobs are no longer available.

“At this juncture, I will like to remind you that white-collar jobs are not readily available.

“Therefore, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED programme.

“You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp”, he said.

He added that the management of the scheme will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.