The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has tasked the outgoing Corps members to use the entrepreneurship skills they acquired during the service year to engage in gainful businesses.

Hajiya Aisha Tata-Mohammed, the NYSC Coordinator in Kano State, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Tata-Mohammed, who spoke on activities to mark the Passing out of 2019 Batch “C” Stream I corps members, also enjoined them to shun vices and be good ambassadors of the country.

She said that the Corps members were exposed to various trades during the service year under its entrepreneurship development programmes.

The Coordinator said the programmes were designed to develop entrepreneurial skills that would help them set up their businesses and contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

“It is good for the outgoing Corps members to avail themselves the opportunities of the Youth Investment Programme initiated by the Federal Government.

“The programme provide opportunities for the Corps members at the end of the service year to access loan facilities, to enable them set up their businesses without waiting for government employment, ” she said.

Commenting further, the Coordinator said that 1,996 corps members who completed the service year were issued with certificates in a low key ceremony in compliance with the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Tata-Mohammed said that the out going Corps members comprise of 1,197 males and 798 females.

“Seven defaulting Corps members will have their service year extended for between three and four months while two others will repeat the service year.

“One Corps member died of ill health condition while three others bag award for outstanding performances during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” Tata-Mohammed said.

She said the benefiting Corps members conducted community awareness creation activities on Coronavirus to stem further spread of the pandemic.

The Coordinator commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for the support to the scheme.

Amoo Kehinde-Daniel and Oluwadamilare Abraham, two of the award recipients, said they conducted sensitisation activities at Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

Abraham said the exercise was designed to educate communities on the dangers and preventive tips of the disease. (NAN)