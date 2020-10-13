Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned prospective fake corps members not to attempt showing up for screening as they would not only be arrested but also prosecuted.
Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning during the opening ceremony of the Freedom of Information Act Desk Officers’ Workshop in Abuja on Tuesday.
Represented by the Director, Human Resource Management, Hajiya Habiba Bappah, the DG reminded the fake corps members that the physical and online verification exercises introduced by the scheme has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of culprits.
“Unqualified persons will not be allowed to participate in the NYSC programme and adequate measures are already in place to arrest and prosecute individuals that may attempt to do so.
“We also introduced physical and online verification exercises which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of culprits,” he said.
The DG further restated its commitment to the successful implementation of the Freedom of Information Act in compliance with federal government’s directive on the domestication of the Act by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.
He also promised that the Scheme will continue to intensify efforts towards staff training in order to enhance competence for higher productivity, in line with the extant provisions of the FOI Act.
General Ibrahim also assured that the Scheme would continue to build the capacity of NYSC lnformation Officers in the discharge of their responsibilities
“Management will continue to ensure that our FOI Desk Officers are adequately trained and equipped with relevant working materials to facilitate optimal discharge of their responsibilities.
“NYSC has over the years operated an effective feedback mechanism which ensures prompt response to all enquires in line with the FOI. All information about the operations of the NYSC and its activities are regularly publicised and updated on the Scheme’s website, social media platforms, in addition to the traditional media,” Gen lbrahim added.
While commending the commitment and resourcefulness of the FOI Desk Officers, he urged them to redouble their efforts so as to achieve the Scheme’s target of becoming the leading agency in FOI compliance.
The Director General assured that corps members are paramount to the Scheme, as the Corps shall continue to uphold the sanctity of their lives.
Earlier, the Director, Press and Public Relations in her address noted that the scheme has established Freedom of Information Act Community Development Service groups in its formations nationwide and they have deepened awareness on the Act through sensitising the public on their rights as enshrined in the law.
She admonished the participants to take full advantage of the programme to update their knowledge for effective discharge of their responsibilities.
“The scheme is among the first government agencies to commence implementation of the Freedom of Information Act with the appointment of Desk Officers who have ensured NYSC’s adherence to the provisions of the law both at the National Directorate Headquarters and the 36 States and FCT Secretariats,” she said.
Leave a Reply