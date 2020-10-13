Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned prospective fake corps members not to attempt showing up for screening as they would not only be arrested but also prosecuted.

Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning during the opening ceremony of the Freedom of Information Act Desk Officers’ Workshop in Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by the Director, Human Resource Management, Hajiya Habiba Bappah, the DG reminded the fake corps members that the physical and online verification exercises introduced by the scheme has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of culprits.

“Unqualified persons will not be allowed to participate in the NYSC programme and adequate measures are already in place to arrest and prosecute individuals that may attempt to do so. “We also introduced physical and online verification exercises which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of culprits,” he said.

The DG further restated its commitment to the successful implementation of the Freedom of Information Act in compliance with federal government’s directive on the domestication of the Act by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.