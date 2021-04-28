The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC) says it is building a clinic in its orientation camp in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State, for the healthcare service of corps members.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani, said this during her courtesy visit to the state Ministry of Health on Wednesday in Akure.

Ani said that if the health facility was completed, the host communities would also benefit from it.

She sought the help of the ministry in area of medical equipment and drugs for the facility as well as for NYSC rural medical outreaches.

The NYSC state Coordinator, who had earlier appreciated the ministry for its COVID-19 programme support and other health related gestures to the scheme, said that there was need to do more, considering the importance of the scheme.

Responding, Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, applauded the NYSC coordinator for the visit, promising that the ministry would continue to be committed to the scheme.

According to the permanent secretary, Ondo state is friendly and accommodating, adding that the ministry needed corps members in the Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure for better health services.

She said that it was not in the habit of the ministry to reject corps members and promised that the ministry would give the needed equipment to the clinic after its completion.

The permanent secretary, therefore, urged the NYSC coordinator to continue to encourage corps members to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and other safety measures.

“Let them know that there is need to take good care of themselves.

“Health education and awareness is very necessary because they must know that there is need to go back to their respective homes alive after their service.

“We will continue to give our best to the scheme and we want you to give your best as well, ” she said. ( NAN)