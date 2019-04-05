The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it will build digital literacy centre to promote Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) progamme at the NYSC camp in Ussele-Uku, Delta.

The Director-General of NYSC, Maj-Gen. Sule Zakari, represented by the Director of SAED Department in Abuja, Mr Nuhu Kwanghe made this known at the ground breaking ceremony of the programme on Friday at the NYSC Orentation Camp, Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta.

Zakari said that the project would be beneficial to corps members, the community and assured the management of the camp of his commitment to the speedy completion of the digital literacy centre.

He said that the NYSC would not cheapen the SAED programmes by accepting proposal with shallow content from would-be stakeholders.

The Delta NYSC Coordinator, Mr Omotade Ayodele said that the deliberate investment by the Delta State Government coupled with the strategic intervention of the NYSC management would enhance the viability of the project.

Omotade said that when the project was completed it would be a model for all round complete and inclusive training of corps members.

He said that the construction of the four-room SAED center would assure management of its preparedness to ensure that varieties of initiatives was aimed at promoting skills training and self-reliant activities among corps members in Delta.

The coordinator commended the NYSC D-G and the management for choosing Delta State Permanent Orientation Camp among the pioneer beneficiaries of the initiative.

He assured the management that project would redefine purposeful collaboration with private concerns in critical operation of the scheme. (NAN)