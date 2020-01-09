Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has revealed plans to locate the Scheme’s North Central Skill Acquisition Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, made the disclosure when he paid a courtsey visit on the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House in Lafia on Thursday.

He also commended the governor over his assistance to NYSC, especially through the transformation that had begun at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Keffi, with the rehabilitation of the internal roads.

The statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, discloses that the DG had appealed to the governor to assist in the provision of Corps Lodges in all the Local Government Areas of the State, as well as expedite action on appointment of the NYSC State Governing Board as required by the NYSC Act.

“We commend the initiative of the state government in adopting e-payment approach to Corps members’ State Allowance. Little wonder members of the Service Corps were always happy to be deployed to Nasarawa State.

“I want to assure that the Corps members would continue to contribute their best to the development of the State and the country as a whole.

“Let me also inform you of the Scheme’s plan to site the NYSC North Central Skill Acquisition Centre in Keffi, as well as the efforts made to establish a Radio Station among other strides by the present management of the Scheme.

“I want to specially thank you and other stakeholders in the State for the solidarity, encouragement and support we had been enjoying from them since my appointment as Director-General, and I want to assure you that I would continue to make you proud,” he said.

Responding, the governor had lauded the Scheme’s contribution to the development of the State, admitting that the Scheme had been adding value to the State through Corps members’ services, especially in the area of education.

He further revealed that the State Government allocated 26 per cent of its 2020 Budget to education as part of steps towards reinvigorating the sector, adding that there would be further engagement of Corps members to achieve the desired outcomes.

He expressed confidence that Corps members would also contribute to the industrialisation drive of his administration, as well as its renewed efforts in the areas of agriculture, women and youth empowerment through skill acquisition for self-reliance.

He commended the Director-General for the successes recorded by the NYSC since his assumption of duty as its helmsman, adding that he had made the Scheme even more attractive to youths.

“Thank you for being an excellent ambassador of the State and for making the Scheme attractive to a lot of Corps Members.

“Everyday we follow the activities of the Scheme because we are interested in your success which is a pride to us in Nasarawa State.

“We are very proud of NYSC and proud of the fantastic job you are doing as the Director-General. Thank you for making us proud. We will continue to support NYSC Sheme because of its great value,” he added.