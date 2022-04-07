From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

History will be made next week Thursday, April 14, when the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) commissions its ultra-modern radio and television stations.

The Director-General of the Scheme, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, made the disclosure when he hosted the Youth Correspondent Association at the Yakubu Gowon House in Abuja.

Revealing that the Scheme has already engaged over 200 corps members as pioneer staff to manage the new station, the DG further described the media as an indispensable partner, adding that they play vital roles in the progress of any organization in disseminating accurate and timely information to the public.

While commending the efforts of the Youth Correspondents in projecting activities and achievements of the scheme to the world, the NYSC boss promised to assist in providing training and retraining opportunities to members

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association, Romanus Ugwu, explained that the aim of the visit was to Congratulate the Director-General on his recent promotion and the resounding landmark achievements he has recorded since his assumption of office.

He also appealed to the NYSC DG to support plans by the Association to organize training of its members for better impact on discharging their responsibilities through quality reportage.

The press corps also presented a giant portrait from members of the Association to the Director-General as the highpoint of the event.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In a related development, General Ibrahim has warned corps members against involving themselves in partisan politics, especially in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The DG, who spoke while debriefing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two corps members in a nationwide virtual address, advised them against being biased electoral umpires anytime they are recruited as ad-hoc staff electoral officers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Admonishing them to allow the lessons learnt during the Orientation Course to guide them during and after the service year, he cautioned them to be security conscious and avoid anything capable of endangering their safety.

‘You must be security conscious. Never put yourself in harm’s way. Don’t get yourself involved in any risky behaviour. For those of you going on relocation, please follow your State Coordinators’ guidelines, directives and instructions,’ he said.

General Ibrahim further urged the corps members to register with their Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) trainers to continue with the Post-Camp training, adding that most of their predecessors that embraced the SAED programme are now business owners in different vocations and creators of wealth.

He warned against using social media to spread fake news and urged them to use it to promote national unity and integration, which the NYSC was established for.

Speaking further, the Director-General advised the corps members to obey the rules and regulations in their places of primary assignment, disclosing that anyone who runs afoul of the law would be appropriately sanctioned in line with NYSC bye-laws.

He also urged them to be honest and diligent, advising them to always cherish their integrity, as well as drive their vision with passion, warning against night journeys, and emphasising that any journey that extends beyond 6 pm should be broken.

‘Don’t embark on any unauthorized journey. Don’t board vehicles by the roadsides; and don’t accept free rides from anyone, be wise and be smart. I urge you to p)ass the night in NYSC formations, military barracks, Corps Lodges and other safe locations,’ Ibrahim appealed.

The Director-General thanked the Federal Government, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, and the NCDC for their support in ensuring a successful resumption of Orientation camping, after the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.