Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Brid. Gen. Shu’ibu Ibrahim said about 6,000 Corps members are expected to participate in the 2020 Batch ‘B’ nationwide exercise after the COVID-19 pandamic.

He said modalities have been put in place to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the orientation camps.

Gen. Ibrahim disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during the 2020 Batch ‘B’ pre-orientation workshop titled”Evolving a dynamic operation strategy in the management of camps in the context of COVID-19″, and said the aim of the workshop was to appraise the conduct of previous orientation courses, and to fashion out ways of improving its performance.

“As a dynamic organization, which committed to excellence, we are especially poised to address emerging challenges in our preparations for the forthcoming exercise.

“The Federal Government, through the appropriate bodies has put in place COVID-19 prevention protocols in a bid to contain the pandemic.

“The NYSC management is ensuring strict compliance with the guidelines in all our activities, including the issuance of certificate of National Service to Crops Members that have successfully completed the National Service”, he mentioned

The NYSC Boss opined that they have been interfacing with the relevant bodies such as the presidential Task Force(PTF) on COVID-19, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control(NCDC) and state ministries of health on ways of ensuring safe and sufficient conduct of the orientation Course.

“I am pleased to report that all our orientation camps have been prepared and remodeled in line with approved safety protocols. Together with our partners, we will evolve further strategies that will, amongst other things, guarantee the safety of Corps members, camp officials and other members of the Camp community throughout the duration of the orientation Course”, the DG assured.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong acknowledged Government commitment and determination to take the scheme to enviable height as they have already prepared a budget to make NYSC orientation camp in Mangu Local Government Area more conducive for both staff and corps members.

Lalong also sympathized with the DG, management and staff of NYSC as well as all corps members over attacks and looting of the corp’s facilities by hoodlums who have hijacked the EndSARS protests.

“We are all aware of the events that recently transpired across the country which started with the EndSARS protests that began peacefully, until they were hijacked by criminals and hoodlums who went on rampage, looting and destroying public and private infrastructure.”