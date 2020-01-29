The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) it has been reported has concluded plans to pay N33,000 allowance to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Director-General (DG), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim according to Vanguard confirmed the development saying that the Federal Government was prepared to carry out the plan in line with the new National Minimum Wage.

The NYSC boss, also reportedly made the disclosure during an interactive session with corps members at the NYSC Secretariat in Bauchi State during a visit.

The paper confirmed in a press statement the corps posted on its Facebook page that “provision had been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 Budget; payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.”

It noted that Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim also advised the corps members to be conscious of their security, avoid rumour-mongering and bad use of the Social Media, while at the same time advising them against unauthorised journeys especially at night time