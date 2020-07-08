Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), will on Thursday, July 16, 2020, present Certificates of National Service (CNS) to 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two Corps Members.

In the statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the scheme noted that the event will be low-key as a precautionary measure to the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

It further revealed that the distribution of the Certificate shall be staggered for a period of 10 days in the first instance, in keeping with the safety measures established by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the statement; “NYSC management wishes to convey to the 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two corps members, and indeed the scheme’s stakeholders that the passing-out event for the above batch has been fixed nationwide for Thursday, 16th July, 2020.