Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), will on Thursday, July 16, 2020, present Certificates of National Service (CNS) to 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two Corps Members.
In the statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the scheme noted that the event will be low-key as a precautionary measure to the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic.
It further revealed that the distribution of the Certificate shall be staggered for a period of 10 days in the first instance, in keeping with the safety measures established by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
According to the statement; “NYSC management wishes to convey to the 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two corps members, and indeed the scheme’s stakeholders that the passing-out event for the above batch has been fixed nationwide for Thursday, 16th July, 2020.
“Arising from the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, and as a precautionary measure, the event will be low-key, with qualified corps members collecting their Certificates of National Service (CNS) at the Local Government level.
“Accordingly, the distribution of the Certificate of National Service shall be staggered for a period of 10 days in the first instance, in keeping with the safety measures established by NCDC.
“The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, salutes the out- going corps members for the service to the nation, and in particular for standing out to be counted in this time of national emergency, through the various interventions aimed at combating the spread of Coronavirus.
“The DG charges the corps members to remain steadfast in rendering service to the nation and humanity, even after they have concluded their national assignment as that is the hallmark of the Corps.
“Thus, Brig Gen Ibrahim enjoins the 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two Corps Members to remain good ambassadors of the Scheme in their future endeavours. Finally, all corps members and NYSC stakeholders are advised to stay vigilant, in order to guard against the contraction of COVID-19.
“Therefore, all must ensure strict observance of the safety protocols, predicated on consistent use of face masks, proper washing of hands with soap for at least twenty seconds, use of alcohol-based sanitiser, and observing social/physical distancing. Together, we shall come out stronger in post COVID-19,” the statement read.
