From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig -Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has disclosed that two million Nigerians have been treated through the medical outreaches of the scheme, with over 300 wheelchairs distributed.

Ibrahim who stated this while declaring open the 2021 medical outreach in Tekalau Primary Health Centre,Birnin Kebbi by the Medical Corps members, explained that Health Initiative for Rural Development (HIRD)have done a lot to improve health condition of the less privileges across Nigeria.

The NYSC DG,represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, said ” I am please to report that, so far,over two million persons have been attended to by the NYSC medical team on the HIRD platform.

“In addition to the treatment of patients,the medical outreaches also feature sensitization of community members on disease prevention and care.

” Furthermore, the scheme has donated over 300 wheelchairs with the support of partners through this programme. Other approaches to the implementation of the HIRD include; establishment of community based clinics, setting up of clinics for the NYSC Secretariat, first Aid administration and humanitarian aid”.

The DG NYSC commended all the development partners,for their contribution toward making the outreaches successful.

Earlier the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Aminu S. Fada commended the management of NYSC for organising the programme at the rural community and advised the people of the area to utilise the opportunity within their domain.