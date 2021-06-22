From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has said it has treated no fewer than two million Nigerians through its medical outreaches and distributed over 300 wheelchairs.

Its Director General, Brig -Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this while declaring open the 2021 medical outreach in Tekalau Primary Health Centre, Birnin Kebbi by the medical corps members.

He said the Health Initiative for Rural Development (HIRD) have done a lot to improve health conditions of the less privileged across Nigeria.

The NYSC DG,represented by Kebbi State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, said: “ I am please to report that, so far over two million persons have been attended to by the NYSC medical team on the HIRD platform. In addition to the treatment of patients, the medical outreaches also feature sensitisation of community members on disease prevention and care. Furthermore, the scheme has donated over 300 wheelchairs with the support of partners through this programme.