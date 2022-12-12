From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has appealed to president Muhammadu Buhari to sign the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund bill, stating that it is the best legacy his administration can leave for the Nigerian youths.

The organization which stated this at a press briefing at the weekend, said the NYSC Fund would go a long way in reducing the rate of unemployment in the country.

Speaking, the group’s Executive Secretary, Comrade Ikpa Isaac who preside over the event said: “The NYSC trust fund is such an amazing feat that would be the best legacy for the Nigerian Youths if approved. This trust fund is meant for Corp members, as it contains start up capitals for them which will be given to them after their service year. During the NYSC, these Corp members are taught a number of skills that would enable them become independent entrepreneurs, creating jobs and at the same time solving problems in the environment.

“The Trust Fund would be solving a major critical problem which is, lack of funds for a start up dream, which has stood as a setback in the journey of many Youth corps, in which Mr president is advised to make it a reality soonest; this is, making available needed funds that will be given out to these Corp members as they round up their service so they could start up a venture to help themselves and the nation at large.”

“Without mincing of words, this would be best gift President Muhammadu Buhari can give to the Youth of this Nation. It is undisputed that it will also in many ways bring growth to our nation’s economy. This goes to show how effective the work of Mr President is to the growth of the nation as he works not just for the now, but also and more importantly for the future of Nigerians.

“Our Youths will not just have jobs, they will be creators of jobs as well, being an employer of labour that has saturated the country. This shows us that with the approval of this trust fund, the level of unemployment in the nation will reduce by a great number, resulting to another movement in the right direction.”

It argued that the fund will reinstate hope in all the states, and among the Youth for a better future and nation.

Mr president, an assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill is a seal of a secured future for our Youth. It would be a clear plan and an antiserum to the contagion of youth restiveness and delinquency. It will remain a legacy that would be known for century as the change that restructured, and repositioned our youth for greatness.