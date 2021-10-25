From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has declared that NYSC Trust Fund will strengthen the operations of the Scheme in the same manner like other Trust Funds.

Gen Shuaibu spoke at a symposium on the imperative of the proposed NYSCTF held in Abuja on Monday.

The NYSC DG further described the proposed fund as a reliable and sustainable source of business financing for Corps entrepreneurs, assuring that the bill is currently undergoing some finishing touches and will soon be presented to the National Assembly.

He further argued that the fund will surely help to stimulate and accelerate nation’s economy growth, adding that it will equally drastically reduce restiveness, violence and criminal tendencies amongst the youths.

“Part of the resolutions of the 2021 meeting is the proposal for the establishment of a dedicated fund that will be backed by law to complement resource allocation from the three tiers of government. The fund, which will be called the NYSCTF is expected to strengthen the operations of the Scheme in the same manner the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the Police Equipment Trust Fund and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund aid the operations of tertiary educational institutions, the Nigeria Police as well as the oil and gas industry respectively.

“When operational, the NYSCTF will help address infrastructural and other logistic needs for the smooth conduct of Orientation Courses, provision Corps Lodges, Corps Transit Camps and other essential facilities for the welfare of Corps members.

“In addition, resources from the fund will support Staff training for higher productivity as well as logistic requirements for special aspects of our Community Development Service such as the medical outreaches conducted under the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers,” he highlighted.

While enumerating other importance of the fund in tackling the challenges of the Scheme, he said: “In a very significant way, the Fund will also focus on making the SAED programme of the Scheme more functional through adequate provision of training facilities. It will further serve as a reliable and sustainable source of business financing for Corps entrepreneurs that would emerge from the programme.

“The ripple effects of this will be such that the benefitting Corps members will in turn create jobs for millions of other Nigerians through either step-down of vocational training or direct employment of youths of the host communities.

“This will surely help to accelerate the growth of the nation’s economy as well as drastically reduce restiveness, violence and criminal tendencies amongst the youths,” he assured.

GenerAt this juncture, I wish to once again appeal for the support of all stakeholders, including the higher authorities, towards actualizing the NYSC Trust Fund. This will be one of the most valuable gifts of the nation to its youths, in whose enormous potentials the hope of a greater Nigeria rests. As managers of the Scheme, we wish to assure the Federal Government and, indeed, the generality of Nigerians that such a laudable initiative will be justified through greater commitment to the success of the NYSC mandate,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Chairman House Committee on Youth and Sports, Yemi Adaramodu, assured that the National Assembly will provide the legislative framework to facilitate the passage of the proposed Bill.

Other Stakeholders that promised to actualise the passage of the Bill include Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello and his Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, among others.