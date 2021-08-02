From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 1,822 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been deployed for one years mandatory national assignment in Plateau State.

The Corps members for 2021 Batch ‘B’ stream one deployed to Plateau state are made up of 934 female and 888 male respectively.

Plateau State Coordinator of the NYSC, Caroline Embub disclosed this on Monday during the official opening of orientation camp, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu in Mangu Local Government Area urged the corps members to be good Ambassadors of Nigeria.

Embu who rejoiced with the Corps members for the successful completion of their academic pursuit which qualified them for the national service said the service year is segmented into four cardinal programmes, orientation Course; primary assignment; community development service and winding up/ passing out parade.

She said:”participation in each of these programmes is not only essential but mandatory as they are designed to meet the aims and objectives of the scheme.

“The orientation Course which you are currently undergoing, is an induction programme to formally usher you into the service year.

“It is highly regimented and is comprised of physical trainings, intellectual/motivational lectures, sporting activities, social events and skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development (SAED) programme.

” You will be introduced to healthy competitions and also co-opted into the administrative operations of the camp to inculcate in you the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and leadership skills required for you to face the challenges ahead of the service year and beyond”, she hinted.

The Coordinator advised Corps members to adhere strictly to COVID-19 pandemic laid down protocols for a safe and healthy camp.

Meanwhile, a Corp member, Santa Opemipo with state code PL/21B/0213 was appointed Plateau state Camp core coordinator.

