From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As orientation ends for members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), the Service has warned Corps members in Bayelsa State against any involvement in cult gangs, drug abuse, prostitution and others vices that could derail the purpose of the scheme.

The State Coordinator, NYSC Bayelsa State, Mrs Ojogo Elizabeth Iyowuna, who gave the warning at the end of the orientation course for Stream 1 Corps members at NYSC camp, Kaiama, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, urged to avoid keeping late nights and shun the temptations of night travels and parties.

She declared that any Corps members found flouting the law and order will be prosecuted adding that Corps members are not above the law.

According to her, Corps members deployed to Bayelsa State for the one-year national service should live an exemplary lifestyle.

‘Avoid keeping late nights and shun all forms of social vices like cultism, drug abuse, prostitution and armed robbery. Being a Corps member does not make one to be above the law and cannot be prosecuted if involved in criminal activities,’ she said.

Mrs Ojugo enjoined the Corps members to be diligent, humble, obedient, respectful and hardworking. She further implores them to initiate, execute and commission viable projects that will positively impact the host communities as both the state government and NYSC have an effective reward system for Corps members who distinguished themselves during the service year.

The Corps members were tasked to maintain a healthy lifestyle and continue to comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Iyowuna commended all camp officials for the teamwork that ensured a successful orientation exercise and gave kudos to the state government and other critical stakeholders for the support towards the security and welfare of Corps members in the state.