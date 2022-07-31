From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-Gen. Muhammed Fadah, says the relevant authorities have taken adequate measures to ensure the safety of all corps members across the country.

Fada who addressed corps members at the Katsina State NYSC orientation camp on Sunday, said that, “I assure you of your safety wherever you are throughout Nigeria.

“We have put everything in place to ensure that you are safe in all the orientation camps throughout the country and in Abuja.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that everyone of you is safe.

He urged corps members to adhere to the camp’s rules and regulations and also warned them against travelling without permission.

He said, “please, ensure you concentrate on the skills you are being taught at the camp as the era of white collar job is over and the skill you will learn at the camp may be your plan B.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Aisha Muhammed, told the Director-General that 752 corps members had been registered for orientation as at Sunday.

“The camp commenced on the 19, July, 2022 with the arrival of the camp officials who were all screened and tested for COVID-19 before admittance into the premises.

“The corps members on arrival were all screened and tested for COVID-19 before they were allowed to register,” she said.