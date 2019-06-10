First, his road to the office of the Director General was rough and inundated with bureaucratic tumbles going by the challenge erected by the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria which felt that the announcement of the Director General was to be made by the President and not by the chief of army staff going by the fact that extant enabling law made it so.

So it took like a couple of days before the National Assembly smoothen the road for the office of Director General Of NYSC to be occupied by the newly appointed Boss just as the National Assembly affirmed that indeed there was no irregularity in the appointment of Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim whose appointment by the President was conveyed to him as disclosed in a media statement authorized by the Chief of Army staff Lieuten- ant General Yusuf Tukur Buratai.

Incidentally, the new head of NYSC is said to be a product of the education corp of the Nigerian Army and until his appointment was holding a prominent academic position in the nation’s military institution.

The statement appropriately disclosed that President Buhari approved the appointment of the pioneer Registrar of Nigerian Army University Biu, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim as the new Director General Nation- al Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim re- placed Major General Suleiman Kazaure who was on the saddle since April 18, 2016 as the NYSC Boss. From available records, he was born on July 13, 1967, just as Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, a graduate of University of Jos has attended Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) Young Officers’ Course 1994, Infantry (INF) Young Officers Course 1996, Training Development Advisers Course (TDA) 2004 and NAEC Officers’ Executive Management Course 5/2013.

He obtained Doctorate Degree (PhD) in History from the University of Abuja in 2007. His research area is reportedly centered on Economic and Military History as well as Intergroup Relations.