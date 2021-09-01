By Emmanuel Onwubiko

“We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward a good end”. – Mary Mcleod Bethune

As I was driving out of the house in the morning to the office, a call out of the over 12 came in. The calls were persistent to an extent that I had to wait to receive it and for twenty four minutes, the caller from the other end spoke to the issues of the unprecedented levels of societal crimes by the youths and what can be done about this menace. This concerned caller happens to be my long time friend, a Nigerian from my Imo State but who spent sometimes in Abuja after her National Youth Service Corps scheme to read for her post-graduate. She would later migrate to the United States of America about a decade and half ago when she got married to a Nigerian/American who is doing one of the top security jobs in the United States of America. So she called me from the United States of America just to exchange ideas of what can be done to minimize the involvement of young Nigerians in different crimes such as advance fee fraud; Drug and Human trafficking, terrorism, banditry, armed robberies, political thuggery and outright hooliganism.

Although Chinyere has been outside of our shores but she kept herself abreast of happenings because her family live in Abuja with her parents now retired and back to Owerri, the Imo State capital. One thing she said to me which inspired this reflection was the huge potentials that the National Youths Service Corps scheme holds in the area of economic and skill empowerment if the initiative by the NYSC is adequately funded and transparently managed. Her thinking tallied with the import and the lesson in my opening quotation aforementioned. She then referred me to a great interview that was done by This Day newspaper with a senior Director in the NYSC who is in charge of the department on skills acquisition. I will very shortly recall what was said by the senior management staff which as someone with interest about developments around the NYSC can state categorically to be factually accurate.

But first, this good friend of mine recalled with nostalgia how the then president Olusegun Obasanjo set up a presidential agency for economic empowerment known as the National Poverty Eradication Project or NAPEP. She then said the collapse of that noble initiative due to a lot of bureaucratic bottlenecks and managerial Ineptitude/Corruption, was regrettable and expressed anxiety whether the proposed National Youth Service Corps youth’s trust fund won’t go the way of NAPEP and if administrative bottlenecks would not be activated by public servants that could cripple the initiative.

Well, I told her that I cannot guarantee that there would be no teething challenges but one thing that is certain is that the National Youth Service Corps youth trust fund is an idea whose time has come. I remember one of the thinkers in the Western World who said “No ARMY in the World can defeat an IDEA whose time has come”. In the same vein the necessity for the setting up on a solid footing of a Trust Fund for youths under the auspices of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme has come. Aside the positive, transformational and constructive social impacts the youth trust fund would bring, the initiative is about the surest panacea to youths involvement in social crimes because “the IDLE MIND IS THE DEVIL’S WORKSHOP”.

Just like my caller from the state of Texas in the USA said about the social menace of Youth’s involvement in Yahoo Yahoo, and a multitude of other organised crimes, I do also think that the Nigerian State is not handling and tackling this social crisis from the root cause and the fact is that the government is treating the malignant tumour of social crimes from the secondary manifestations but at the same time the government is not rational enough to uproot the cause of the problem which is mass hunger, mass joblessness, public sector corruption and the excesses of the operatives of law enforcement agents who go as far as arresting many innocent youths just so that they can be extorted and their human dignity denied by crude force. The EFCC and the Nigerians Police Force have come under increasing scrutiny for their use of torture to force accused persons to admit crimes they actually never committed.

However, the frightening possibility of many youngsters getting involved in sophisticated crimes can’t be discountenanced and seeing the number of youths illegally paraded by EFCC as suspects makes me think that the Federal government needed to declare and implement a marshall plan for economic empowerment of youths. One of such should be the establishment of the NYSC’S YOUTH’S TRUST FUND.

Both I and my caller concluded by endorsing the proposal put forward by the Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim- led NYSC which is the establishment of the NYSC Youth Trust Fund. Now here are what the key officer in NYSC said about the National Youth Trust Fund to be managed by the NYSC when established through a legal framework which millions of Nigerians are clamouring for. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) justified its proposal to set up a trust fund for all corps members nationwide, arguing that the fund, if eventually established, will help actualize President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of unemployment before the next decade.

NYSC, a scheme established in 1973 to promote national cohesion and integration, disclosed that it had trained over 500,000 corps members in different agro-allied, skill development and vocational programmes and facilitated N1.184 billion for those who applied in the last decade. NYSC’s Director Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi said this at a session with Thisday at the weekend, revealed that no fewer than 100 corps members had been trained and empowered under its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED). Explaining its centrality to the fight against poverty and unemployment, Abdullahi said the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu had proposed the establishment to a Trust Fund as a strategy to help actualise Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million out of poverty cycle.

Despite huge achievements the scheme had recorded under 48 years of its establishment, the NYSC had diversified its approach from career advisory to entrepreneurship development with the high rate of poverty and unemployment nation. Of the 25 NYSC secretariats that set up post-camp mini training centres nationwide, for instance, Abdullahi noted that the scheme was recording low patronage perhaps due to lack of training tools or lack of awareness among graduates. Abdullahi explained the centrality of the ongoing establishment of Skills Acquisition Centre in all geo-political zones to raising an entrepreneurs, who he argued, would deploy their entrepreneurial potential for national development. He, therefore, noted that it was on this ground that the NYSC had proposed to establish a trust fund to equip corps members with requisite skills they need for value addition and financially empower as they are completing their national services.

When established, according to NYSC’s director, the trust fund will also provide resources for the training and empowerment of corps members, especially on skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development. It is a strategy to end poverty as the president has envisaged to lift 100 million out of poverty by 2030. Since its creation in 2012, NYSC’s director listed SAED’s achievements to include the establishment of a full-pledged department that would be saddled with the responsibility of streamlining the skills and entrepreneurial activities of the Corps members.

Under the Department of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, Abdullahi disclosed that it had received support from the Access Bank Plc to construct and equip a mega skills acquisition centre for in Gombe for the North-east states Besides, according to the director, we are building a similar one in Jigawa for the Northwest states and in Nasarawa for the North-central states. the construction of the Southwest skill acquisition centre located in Ekiti State is already at completion stage. Abdullahi disclosed ongoing collaboration with Unity Bank Plc, which according to him, focused on funding business plan development programmes for corps members. He, also, disclosed successful partnership initiatives with such funding institutions as the Bank of Industry (BOI) and the CBN, which he said, would start-up capital for corps entrepreneurs. To realise these plans, Abdullahi noted that General Electric and Cognity Advisory Nigeria, among others had trained 40 SAED officers on entrepreneurship. He explained that the SAED, which empowered corps members with the support of its partners, had helped set the corps members on the path to prosperity.

Onwubiko is head of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA)

