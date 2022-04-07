From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has presented a Certificate of Return to the newly elected Deputy National Organising Secretary of the Party, Nze Chidi Duru.

The presentation of the Certificate of Return to Nze and other national officers took place during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party held at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

Stanley Ugboaja, the Chief of Staff to Nze Duru, in a statement, on Thursday, said that APC National Chairman, before presenting the Certificate of Return to the national officers congratulated them for emerging victorious at the just concluded APC National Convention and urged them to work assiduously for the progress of the party at all levels.

Adamu informed them that there would be no room for excuses or failure under his Chairmanship, insisting that all members of the party must work together in order to move the party forward and achieve maximum victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, Nze Duru has expressed appreciation to the party for finding him worthy to serve as National Deputy Organizing Secretary, promising to bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to bear in the discharge of his duties to the party.

Nze Duru is the Executive Chairman of Grand Towers Plc, and founder of First Guarantees Pension Limited (FGPL). He is a business leader and outstanding entrepreneur, and also two-term Member of the Federal House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007.

He held several positions of responsibility in the House of Representatives including Chairman, House Committee on Privatization; Ad-Hoc Chairman, Housing and House Committee on Pension Reform, among others.

He also championed the passage of the pension reform bill within two and half months in both chambers of the National Assembly which was assented into law by the then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also attracted many federal government interventional projects to Aguata Federal Constituency and Anambra State in general during his time n the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.