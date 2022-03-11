A member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency, Chuma Nzeribe, has commended the technology ecosystem in Nigeria for the work and thinking behind the Nigeria Startup Bill. He said the bill has great potential to turn around the fortunes of many Nigerian youths and could generate adequate tax revenue for the government.
The law maker noted that young Nigerians have had to deal with the difficulties of unemployment while expressing excitement over the bill before the National Assembly, which he said, can kickstart the process of solving Nigeria’s unemployment crisis.
Nzeribe said, “As a supporter of positive youth-led initiatives, the tech ecosystem can be rest assured that I will be supporting the Startup Bill as it will be creating enormous opportunity for hardworking Nigerian youths.”
